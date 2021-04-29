PENG (PENG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.00

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last week, PENG has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One PENG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PENG has a market capitalization of $420,549.77 and approximately $5.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PENG alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004400 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000419 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.40 or 0.00633373 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00013364 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG Coin Profile

PENG (PENG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PENG’s total supply is 10,496,176,833 coins and its circulating supply is 7,862,708,470 coins. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng . The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io . The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PENG Coin is a cryptocurrency that aims to make charitable transactions more sustainable and cost-effective. By utilizing the safety, decentralization, and convenience that blockchain infrastructure provides, PENG Coin ensures donations go directly to the actual causes rather than through middlemen. PENG Coin integrates features from several other cryptocurrencies, as it is built on PIVX, DASH & DigiByte source code to provide a built-in governance system, a masternode network, low-to-zero costs and fast block times. PENG Coin incentivizes the network through a sustainable Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm with sensible block rewards. “

Buying and Selling PENG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PENG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PENG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.