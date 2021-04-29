Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Purchased by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PBA. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $30.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.28.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 71.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PBA. Desjardins cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.