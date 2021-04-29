Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Raised to $172.00 at JMP Securities

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $149.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 33.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PEGA. Macquarie raised their target price on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.57.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $128.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.85 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $77.86 and a 1-year high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $114,727.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $827,396.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,756.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 13.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 27.8% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at $492,000. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

