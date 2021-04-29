Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Lifted to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

PSO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pearson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale downgraded Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pearson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Pearson stock opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.94. Pearson has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Pearson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pearson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Pearson by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

