Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Lifted to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
PSO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pearson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale downgraded Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pearson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.
Pearson stock opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.94. Pearson has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.37.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.
