Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

BTU stock opened at $4.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $421.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.68. Peabody Energy has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The coal producer reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($1.05). Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 62.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $737.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.12) earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,696 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Peabody Energy by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Peabody Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 228,829 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

