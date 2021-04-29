PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Short Interest Update

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 937,100 shares, a growth of 207.2% from the March 31st total of 305,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

PDSB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.27.

PDSB stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.85. 10,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,318. The company has a market cap of $130.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41. PDS Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $7.30.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 44,864 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

