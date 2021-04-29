Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Paya’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Paya posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Paya.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair started coverage on Paya in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Paya in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Paya in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Paya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of PAYA stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. Paya has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.02 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paya in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Paya in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paya in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Paya in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Paya in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

