Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 169,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 12,584 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $33.24 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.51.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

