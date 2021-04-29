Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Gap Up to $89.95

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $89.95, but opened at $94.32. Patrick Industries shares last traded at $95.18, with a volume of 999 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.58.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $772.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.27 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,076,822.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,352,168.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $776,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,419 shares in the company, valued at $20,917,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,752 shares of company stock worth $15,310,228 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Patrick Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

