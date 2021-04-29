Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Patria Investments Limited is a private markets investment firms principally in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Patria Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Shares of PAX opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.48. Patria Investments has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $23.28.

