Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,452 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 56,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $156.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.45 and a 200 day moving average of $154.16. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $119.65 and a 52 week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

