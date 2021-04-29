Parsec Financial Management Inc. Raises Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 676.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,284.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

HUBB opened at $191.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.38. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $105.34 and a one year high of $196.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.33.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

