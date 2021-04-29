Parsec Financial Management Inc. Purchases 6,101 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Pfizer stock opened at $38.81 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $216.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

