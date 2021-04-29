Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $2.62 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $95.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.80. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $62.26 and a 12 month high of $96.15.

