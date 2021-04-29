Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.70. The company has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $65.54 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $383,173.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

