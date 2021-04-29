Parsec Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 6.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 14.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBH. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

Shares of ZBH opened at $178.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.78 and a twelve month high of $179.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,115.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.23.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

