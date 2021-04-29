Parsec Financial Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,326 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of BSV opened at $82.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

