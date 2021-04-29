Parsec Financial Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in SAP by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in SAP by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.6% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in SAP by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

SAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC upgraded SAP to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $144.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $177.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $2.189 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

