Parsec Financial Management Inc. Buys 94 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,604,000 after acquiring an additional 304,688 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,428,000 after purchasing an additional 35,894 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,104,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 457,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,813,000 after buying an additional 33,346 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $383.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $368.64 and a 200-day moving average of $350.56. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $232.57 and a 12 month high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

