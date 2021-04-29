Parsec Financial Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW opened at $82.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.38. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $83.43.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

