Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires 301 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 511,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,181,000 after buying an additional 22,720 shares in the last quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. increased its stake in Danaher by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 22,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,698 shares of company stock worth $6,808,687 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR opened at $258.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $184.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.99. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.61 and a fifty-two week high of $260.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

