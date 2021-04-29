Parkland Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Parkland in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $1.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.58. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.05 billion.

PKI has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price objective on Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Parkland in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.73.

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$39.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$38.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.96 billion and a PE ratio of 73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$30.12 and a 52-week high of C$45.10.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total transaction of C$196,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,131,455.30.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.