Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Park Lawn from $35.50 to $40.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Park Lawn from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRRWF remained flat at $$27.92 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.22. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $28.06.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

