Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 363.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,862 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $23,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,684,000 after purchasing an additional 126,693 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,125,000 after purchasing an additional 971,586 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,870,000 after purchasing an additional 471,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,279,000 after purchasing an additional 937,668 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,218,422. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.28 and its 200 day moving average is $96.23. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

