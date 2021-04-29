Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO stock opened at $53.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $230.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.