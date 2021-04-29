Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock opened at $228.84 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.