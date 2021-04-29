Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 12.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.00.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $255.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.83. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.32 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

