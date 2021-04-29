Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,037 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,286,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,916,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $46.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.32 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.18.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $7,253,307.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $215,867.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,035 shares of company stock worth $15,575,252. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

