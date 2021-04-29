Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 73,815 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 59,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares during the period.

Shares of IGSB opened at $54.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.95. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.41 and a twelve month high of $55.30.

