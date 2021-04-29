Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 2,059 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,885 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $74.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.99. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $80.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

