Parachute (PAR) Price Hits $0.0186 on Major Exchanges

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last week, Parachute has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $11.41 million and $208,334.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Parachute Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 614,762,165 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

