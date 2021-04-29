PAID Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.10 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $166.53 million and $7.10 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for about $2.63 or 0.00004917 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00065335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $149.99 or 0.00280880 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $597.00 or 0.01117953 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00026368 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.45 or 0.00712441 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,382.09 or 0.99964161 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

