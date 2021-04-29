PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PD shares. Cowen started coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 42,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $1,568,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 16,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $880,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,938,599. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $44.53 on Thursday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -60.17 and a beta of 1.43.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.48 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

