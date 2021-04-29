Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Increases Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF comprises about 2.4% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKW traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,857. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $191.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.55 and a 200-day moving average of $147.06.

