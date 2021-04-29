Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.63

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.63 and last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 19355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Owl Rock Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $221.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.41 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 80,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $1,138,179.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,811,988.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $510,363.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,289,397.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,103,763 shares of company stock valued at $15,821,754. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

About Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

