Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.75.

TSE OVV traded up C$0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$30.71. The company had a trading volume of 428,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,314. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$7.20 and a one year high of C$36.30. The company has a market cap of C$8.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$30.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.08.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.12 billion.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

