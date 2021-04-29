Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSTK. Bank of America raised shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

In other Overstock.com news, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 3,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $279,916.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $526,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,537,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,418 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,847,000 after acquiring an additional 394,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,235,000 after buying an additional 287,649 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth $5,734,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth $3,580,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 840.4% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 66,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 59,836 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Overstock.com stock traded up $3.66 on Friday, hitting $74.47. 8,695,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,592. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 355.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. Overstock.com has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $684.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.