Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of OSK stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.02. 8,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.88. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $130.02.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.