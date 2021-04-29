Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues Earnings Results

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $128.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.43 and a 200-day moving average of $95.88. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $55.33 and a 52-week high of $130.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.31.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

