Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.88.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.33. The company had a trading volume of 16,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,564. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.88. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $55.33 and a 1-year high of $130.02.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,618,271.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

