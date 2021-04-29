Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orthofix Medical Inc. develops, produces and markets medical devices. The Company offers spine fixation, biological and other orthopedic and spine solutions. Orthofix Medical Inc., formerly known as Orthofix International N.V., is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. “

OFIX opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $861.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.01.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $117.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.00 million. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 5.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 438.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,298,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,759,000 after buying an additional 96,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

