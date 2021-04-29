Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Short Interest Update

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a growth of 402.1% from the March 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS DNNGY traded down $3.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,432. Ørsted A/S has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $1.1457 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DNNGY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. SEB Equity Research raised Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC raised Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Ørsted A/S

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

