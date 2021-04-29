Origo Trading Down 19.1% Over Last Week (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Origo coin can now be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origo has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. Origo has a market capitalization of $8.18 million and $1.01 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00066805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00020338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00075578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.48 or 0.00819341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00096910 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001551 BTC.

OGO is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origo is origo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

