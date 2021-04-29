O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $575.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $550.00 to $575.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.35.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $528.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $506.94 and its 200 day moving average is $467.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $373.14 and a one year high of $539.82.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total value of $2,643,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.83, for a total value of $3,060,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,938,047.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,229 shares of company stock valued at $27,958,427. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $803,637,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,820,000 after buying an additional 52,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $333,624,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 393,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,115,000 after buying an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,413,000 after buying an additional 46,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

