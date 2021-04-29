O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.82 EPS

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive updated its FY 2021 guidance to 24.750-24.950 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $24.75-24.95 EPS.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $528.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,276. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $506.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $373.14 and a one year high of $539.82. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.35.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,239,555.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,820 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.83, for a total transaction of $3,060,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,605 shares in the company, valued at $12,938,047.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,229 shares of company stock worth $27,958,427. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

