Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 100 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total value of $4,154,287.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,474 shares in the company, valued at $11,244,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total transaction of $32,132.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at $555,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $246.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.16. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.00 and a 1-year high of $251.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.19.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VMI shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.33.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

