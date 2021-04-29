Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Amcor by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Amcor by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.47. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.44%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.49.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.