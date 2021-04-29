Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $134.55 on Thursday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.79 and a 1-year high of $137.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

