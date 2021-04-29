Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,620 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABCB. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

ABCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $52.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day moving average is $42.04. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $57.81.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

