Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 582 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 14,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $66.54 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.33.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 46.85%.

AOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

In related news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $31,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,874,095.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,179 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

